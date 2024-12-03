Centre plans to develop Goa as cargo and cruise hub

NEW DELHI: The Central Government, in coordination with Goa government, is developing Goa as a major cargo and cruise destination, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a release on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that the Central Government has developed an International and Domestic Cruise Terminal, along with a Ferry Terminal at Mormugao Port, Goa, with an estimated project cost of Rs. 101.72 crore.

The project is scheduled for completion by March 2025. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is also preparing DPRs for 09 coastal jetties in Goa to boost cargo volume, reduce traffic, and improve inland transport.

Efforts to increase cargo include building new terminals, expanding existing ones, enhancing connectivity, upgrading equipment, and promoting coastal shipping through subsidies and reduced charges. To further boost cruise activities, the Central Government launched the Cruise Bharat Mission in 2024, Union Minister Sonwal said.

The expected economic impacts of such development like creating jobs in transportation, hospitality, retail, and tourism, boosting local business revenue. It also improves local connectivity through enhanced inland waterway services, including ferry and RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) services, enabled by integrated cruise circuits, he added.

Projects with high social impact but lacking in financial returns, as well as those where public-private partnership (PPP) funding is not viable, are funded through the Sagarmala Scheme of the Ministry.

Partial funding assistance as grant-in-aid is provided for various projects, including fishing harbour development, coastal community skill enhancement, coastal cargo and tourism infrastructure, port modernisation for better capacity and efficiency, rail track upgrades, road widening to alleviate congestion, and Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax infrastructure for urban water transportation. (ANI)

