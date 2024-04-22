Chinese ambassador departs from Canada amid strained relations

OTTAWA: The departure of China’s ambassador to Canada has been confirmed by Global Affairs Canada, marking a pivotal moment as efforts to thaw the frosty relations between the two nations continue, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

Cong Peiwu, who served as China’s ambassador to Canada since 2019, left his posting last Thursday.

Throughout Cong’s tenure, the relationship between Canada and China grew increasingly strained, with a series of contentious events casting a shadow over diplomatic ties.

Notably, the detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by Beijing from late 2018 until fall 2021 stirred international uproar, widely perceived as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver on a US extradition warrant, CBC also reported.

In October 2023, Global Affairs Canada publicly implicated the Chinese government in a propaganda campaign targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre. Additionally, Canada’s intelligence agency raised concerns over Chinese interference in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has refrained from officially confirming the departure of their ambassador, leaving the announcement in the hands of Canadian authorities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister David Morrison of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly’s office embarked on a visit to China, with the specific purpose of bolstering bilateral ties.

However, the detailed itinerary of Morrison’s trip has not been disclosed by Global Affairs Canada.

Canada’s diplomatic standoff with China has set it apart from its Western allies and other G7 nations, all of which maintain regular high-level exchanges with Beijing. Despite the diplomatic tension, both Canada and China have recently expressed commitments to engage in dialogue and cooperation.

In January, Minister Joly engaged in discussions with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, addressing various global issues including the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and collaborative efforts in combating climate change. These discussions followed Prime Minister Trudeau’s earlier scepticism about the possibility of reconciling with China due to concerns over foreign interference.

Following the dialogue between Joly and Wang, both countries issued statements acknowledging the existing diplomatic strains while reaffirming their commitment to keep communication channels open.

Global Affairs Canada has also drawn attention to a coordinated smear campaign targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, attributing it likely to Chinese backing.

“I think it’s time for a clear-headed approach that focuses on protecting our interests, protecting our citizens and ensuring we uphold our values,” Chong said, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. (ANI)

Also Read: China urges Canada not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs