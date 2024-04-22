US: Indian-American businessman Ajay Bhutoria appreciates President Biden’s message commemorating Mahavir Jayanti

WASHINGTON: Indian-American businessman, and an eminent Jain community leader, Ajay Bhutoria has expressed a deep appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s message commemorating Mahavir Jayanti, as well as his recognition of the significance of the festival.

He is also the US President’s Advisor on the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commissioner.

In his statement, Bhutoria expressed deep appreciation for President Biden’s recognition of the significance of Mahavir Jayanti to the Jain faith and highlighted the timeless teachings of Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, which emphasize the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), truthfulness, non-possessiveness, and self-discipline.

Bhutoria emphasized the relevance of Mahavir’s teachings in today’s world, stating that amidst global challenges, the values of love, joy, and harmony are more vital than ever.

As he thanked President Biden for his commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting understanding among different communities, he also reiterated the importance of following the path of non-violence and embracing Mahavir’s teachings to foster a more compassionate and peaceful society.

Bhutoria concluded by expressing gratitude to President Biden for honouring Mahavir Jayanti and encouraging all to reflect on Mahavir’s teachings as a guiding light towards a brighter future.

Responding to the post by the US President on X on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Bhutoria wrote, “Honored to welcome @POTUS’s message on Mahavir Jayanti. Grateful for recognition of Mahavir’s teachings on non-violence , Love, Peace, Compassion & harmony. Let’s embrace these values for a brighter future.”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday (local time), extended greetings to people of Jain faith on Mahavir Jayanti.

In a post on X, Biden stated, “Jill and I wish a joyous Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith. Today, let us continue to recognize the values Mahavir Swami embodied and celebrate by spreading love, joy, and harmony.”

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of ‘Vardhamana’ in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programmes, and lectures by religious scholars and leaders. (ANI)

Also Read: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated at Lake County Mandir