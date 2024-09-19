Coldplay to perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19 next year

MUMBAI: Known for belting out hits such as “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars”, ‘The Scientist” and “Fix You”, British rock band Coldplay is set to take the stage in India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai for the second time. They will be performing on January 18 and 19.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. It follows the sellout success of the band’s summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s upcoming new album, ‘Moon Music’ is set to release on October 4, 2024, each LP is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

The band recently issued an update on their sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions.

Tickets for the band’s Mumbai concert will go live on September 22, 2024 on BookMyShow. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.