“Congress and INDI alliance are busy insulting our faith”: PM Modi

DAMOH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Congress and INDIA bloc are busy insulting the Hindu faith and beliefs adding that these were the same people who called the worship of Lord Ram a “paakhand” (hyprocrisy).

Addressing an election rally in Damoh, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congress and INDI alliance are busy insulting our faith. These people say that our Sanatan is dengue and malaria. They were against the Ram Temple that had been built in Ayodhya. These people call the worship of Lord Shri Ram ‘paakhand’ (hypocrisy). These were the same people who did not come to Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishta. It is just for vote bank politics.”

He further said that the current BJP-led centre does not bow before anyone as its principle is “nation first”.

“Aaj desh mein vo BJP sarkar hai jo na kisi se dabti hai aur na hi kisi ke saamne jhukti hain’ (Today’s BJP government does not get pressurised and does not bow before anyone). Our principle is nation first. India should get cheap oil, hence we took the decision in the interest of the country. Today, the condition of many countries in the world is very bad, many countries are going bankrupt,” PM said.

“This is an election to make India a big power in the world. When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India. In such a time, there should be a strong government and only the BJP government with full majority can do this,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the neighboring country is struggling for wheat flour.

“Hamara ek padosi jo aatank ka supplier tha vo ab atta (flour) ki supply ke liye taras raha hai (Our neighbor which used to supply terrorism is struggling for supply of flour)…,” he said.

PM Modi also congratulated the countrymen over the export of BrahMos missile to Philippines.

“Now we are also exporting BrahMos missile. The first batch of this missile is going to the Philippines today. I congratulate all the countrymen on this,” he said.

Prime Minister further appealed to the public to vote for the BJP-NDA alliance as it will help fulfill the dream of “Vikshit Bharat”.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.

Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposing parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing to oust him from power.The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

