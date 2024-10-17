Dale Steyn parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bringing an end to his stint as the franchise’s bowling coach.

Steyn was brought in as the bowling coach before the 2022 season. He decided to pull out of the IPL 2024 season due to personal reasons and former New Zealand pacer James Franklin came in as his replacement.

Steyn took to X, to announce his decision of stepping down from the role and said, “A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it three in a row.”

Steyn joined head coach Tom Moody’s management at the end of 2021. Moody was replaced by Brian Lara in 2023 and eventually by Daniel Vettori before the 2024 season. Under Vettori, SRH reached their first final since 2018 but eventually went on to lose against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Despite parting ways with SRH, Steyn will continue to work with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in the SA20.

During his ongoing stint with SA20, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the opening two SA20 titles in 2023 and 2024.

In his playing days, Steyn represented a number of franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Deccan Chargers.

Apart from Steyn’s departure, there have been a lot of decisions going on behind the screen regarding the retention of the players.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Heinrich Klaasen will receive Rs 23 crore (approximately US$2.74 million) as the first retained player.

The franchise has also confirmed retention deals for Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who captained SRH in 2024, at Rs 18 crore (approximately US$2.14 million), and Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma at Rs 14 crore (approximately US$1.67 million). (ANI)

Also Read: IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn among SRH’s new coaching staff