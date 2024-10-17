Radhika Apte expecting first child with husband Benedict Taylor

NEW DELHI: Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer Benedict Taylor.

The revelation came during her appearance on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where she showcased her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, ‘Sister Midnight’.

Apte’s pregnancy surprise delighted fans, as she shared her experience at the festival through social media, posting photos that captured her radiant presence on the red carpet.

While she did not directly mention her pregnancy in the caption–simply stating, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024”–the images revealed her in a stunning black off-shoulder midi dress, her hair elegantly styled in a bun.

The actress was met with a wave of congratulations and well-wishes from her fans online.

One admirer exclaimed, “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet.”

Another fan added, “Gorgeous. Congratulations Mumma Midnight too,” celebrating both her film premiere and impending motherhood.

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor, who have been married since 2012, maintain a relatively private lifestyle despite their prominent careers in the entertainment industry.

The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, initially met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.

They lived together before tying the knot in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

In addition to her exciting personal news, Apte is currently involved in several projects.

She recently made a cameo appearance in ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which features stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Furthermore, she is set to star in the revenge thriller series ‘Akka’, alongside Keethy Suresh, directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

‘Sister Midnight’, the film that marked her red carpet appearance, is described as a “genre-bending comedy” centred around a misanthropic newlywed who discovers primal instincts that lead her into unexpected scenarios.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

