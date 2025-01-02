Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans ‘act of terrorism’

NEW ORLEANS: The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans “act of terrorism” after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.

In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, “As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims.”

McKenna informed that the New Orleans Police Department is closely working with the FBI and Homeland Security in investigating this attack.

The FBI earlier described the attack as “an act of terrorism” and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle. The FBI also added that the vehicle was rented from a car-rental platform called Turo.

Moreover, the FBI had previously stated that it does not believe Shamsud Din Jabbar, the driver who carried out the New Orleans attack, was “solely responsible” for the “act of terrorism.”

Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said the investigation is “aggressively running down every lead, including those concerning Jabbar’s known associates.”

“That’s why we need the public’s help. We’re asking if anybody has had any interactions with Shamsud Din Jabbar in the last 72 hours to contact us,” she said during a news conference.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help. We’re asking anyone who has information, videos, or pictures to provide it to the FBI,” she added.

Duncan also mentioned that an ISIS flag was found on the trailer hitch of the vehicle used by Jabbar. The FBI is working to determine Jabbar’s “potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” she said.

The FBI has identified Shamsud Din Jabbar as a US citizen from Texas, and officials confirmed he had previously served in the U.S. military, according to a CNN report.

In a statement on X, the FBI wrote, “This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.” (ANI)

Also Read: