Delhi blast: Raveena Tandon, Sidharth Malhotra, Thalapathy Vijay and others extend condolences to affected families

MUMBAI: Following the high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort, which claimed the lives of at least eight people, members of the film fraternity have come forward to condole the tragic loss.

Actor Raveena Tandon took to her X handle, calling it “horrible news.”

“Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news,” she wrote.

Sonu Sood also reacted to the news and expressed grief toward the affected victims.

“My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace,” he wrote in an X post.

The official social media handle of TVK Vijay shared condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the blast.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured,” the post read.

Sidharth Malhotra showed his support to the affected, taking to his Instagram story.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe,” Sidharth wrote.

Rajkummar Rao was left heartbroken after hearing the news of the blast.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story and wrote, “My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers.”

Security concerns have heightened in the national capital following an explosion that occurred on Monday evening, around 7 pm, in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion. (ANI)

