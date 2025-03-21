Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspects drainage in capital, suspends PWD executive engineer

NEW DELHI: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday suspended an executive engineer (XEN) of the said department while the former was carrying out inspections of drainages in the national capital.

“The cleaning of drains is the responsibility of the PWD department, which is not happening. This is why I have ordered that the XEN here be suspended. All officers have been clearly told that if they do not work properly, action will be taken. We can’t leave Delhi, our capital, like this,” Verma told reporters.

The minister said that the entire system of Delhi had “broken down” in the last 10 years while adding that strict instructions have been issued to government officials that negligence would not be tolerated. Verma asserted that the newly elected government was not shying away from hard work and was out on the streets.

“There are several issues. We, too, have decided that we will not shy away from working hard. We will make these officers work. The entire system of Delhi had broken down, and it was almost on the brink of collapse. Those who have not worked for the last 10 years, we will make all such officers work. Our government is out on the ground. We have instructed the officers that negligence will not be tolerated at all,” Verma said.

Assuring that such issues would be resolved, he added that the entire system in Delhi would have to be changed. He said that government officials who have become “thick-skinned” would be made to work on the ground.

“The existing system will have to be changed, and we will resolve all issues. We will leave no stone unturned…In the last 10 years, officers have become thick-skinned; we will get rid of this. We are making all of them work on the ground. I, too, am working on the ground,” he added. (ANI)

