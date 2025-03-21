“New York Times is pure propaganda”: Musk slams NYT after Trump calls it “discredited media”

WASHINGTON: Tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed the New York Times on Friday in a post on X, hours after US President Donald Trump too questioned them for spreading false information about Musk’s visit to the Pentagon.

In a post on X, Musk also highlighted that the people who are leaking “maliciously false information” to the New York Times will be found.

“The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found”, he wrote.

The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found. pic.twitter.com/xANvLMOH5j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

New York Times reported that the US Department of Defence is set to brief Elon Musk on plans for a potential war with China.

The publication said that the access would be a major expansion of Elon Musk’s government role and highlight his conflicts of interest. It said that the billionaire chief executive of both SpaceX and Tesla is a leading supplier to the Pentagon and has extensive financial interests in China.

According to the NYT report, which cited sources, Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will be briefed on Friday by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and top US generals about US plans for a war with China.

The top-secret briefing on the China war plan has about 20 to 30 slides and details the United States’ plans to fight China if a war-like situation comes up, NYT reported. It includes “various options on what Chinese targets to hit, over what time period.”

However, Pentagon officials and President Trump denied that the session would be about military plans involving China, calling the report “fake”. “China will not even be mentioned or discussed,” Trump said in a social media post.

“The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?” China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!” Trump said on Truth Social. (ANI)

