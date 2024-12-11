Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category with smog all over city

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals from the New Delhi Railway station and India Gate showed a thin layer of smog blanketed across the city.

As per CPCB, AQI was recorded at 209 at 7 am today.

AQI in some areas was recorded as ‘poor.’ Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 218, 227 in Ashok Vihar, 250 at Dwarka and 218 at the IGI airport. Some areas recorded ‘moderate’. Aya Nagar’s AQI was 148, 187 at Burari Crossing, 181 at Chandni Chowk and 165 at DTU, as per CPCB data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

On Tuesday, the AQI measured in the city was 224 at 8 am, as per CPCB.

On Monday, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and limiting visibility.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 231 as of 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI for Alipur was recorded as 239, Anandpur 276, Ashok Vihar 254, Bawana 280, Burari Crossing 220, CRRI Mathura Road 152, DTU 196, Dwarka Sector 8 291, ITO 242, Lodhi Road 154, Mundka 315, Narela 249, North Campus 209, Pusa 170, Vivek Vihar 230.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II given the betterment of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Hours after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

Also Read: Air quality in Delhi improves to ‘moderate’