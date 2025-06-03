Dhanush congratulates World Chess Champion Gukesh for beating Magnus Carlsen

CHENNAI: Congratulating World Chess Champion D Gukesh for defeating World Number One Magnus Carlsen and making the entire country proud, actor Dhanush has said that the young champion’s composure after his victory was very commendable and an inspiration to everyone.

On Sunday, Gukesh pulled off a sensational victory, defeating Carlsen in the classical format at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. The victory was his first-ever win in a classical chess contest against the world No 1.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate Gukesh, Dhanush wrote, “Many congratulations to @DGukesh on beating world no.1 and making the whole nation proud. Your composure after your victory is very commendable and inspiration to everyone.”

Carlsen who played white had the advantage for most part of the game. However, Gukesh capitalized on a blunder made by Carlsen to claim the game.

But more than the win, it was the young champion’s behaviour that won the admiration of onlookers. While a frustrated Carlsen slammed the chessboard and exited the arena swiftly, Gukesh, in contrast, celebrated quietly with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski, savoring a career-defining win.

The young chess player, with humility, said, “Ninety-nine out of a hundred times, I would have lost. It’s a lucky day.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who himself is often seen maintaining a calm demeanour, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Kuberaa’, which is scheduled to hit screens on June 20 this year.

The film, which has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, features Telugu star Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna along with Dhanush in the lead.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his most recent release, Thandel.

‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Also Read: Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen in classical format for first time