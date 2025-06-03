Mona Singh on married life: It’s a good feeling

MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh, who has been married for almost six years now, has talked about how she met her husband and tagged him as a “chilled out” person.

Mona was having a conversation with Farah Khan, who visited the actress’ newly opened restaurant.

Farah asked Mona about her married life and she said: “It’s been 5 years. This is the 6th year going on in December.”

To which, the filmmaker-choreographer said: “My God, I can’t believe it. So what does your husband do?”

Mona said her husband “makes ads.” So where did she meet him?

Mona replied: “It was a friend’s birthday party. And that’s where we hit it off. But he is very unromantic.So we didn’t chase him much.”

Talking about how it feels after getting married, Mona said: “It’s a good feeling. Earlier people used to say, Wedding sweets. I don’t regret it. It’s a good feeling. He is a friend. He is a chilled out guy. We like to do similar things. We go for hiking and driving. It’s great bonding.”

Farah also praised Mona for her work in Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan.The film is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.The film also stars Aamir Khan as the title character alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

“Sorry Aamir, but she was the best thing in Lalsing Chadda. But Farah, Aamir and Kiran have also been saying that I put my life into it. We speak Punjabi at home. But you were so good. You are a good actor.”

Mona gained prominence in the 2000s for her portrayal of the titular character in the popular soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and went on to appear in various other television and film roles.

She won the first season of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and is also recognized for her performances as Mona Chopra in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Preet Singh in Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Paridhi Bundela in Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

She made her film debut with a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots in 2009, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

