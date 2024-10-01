DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments for 2025 in India

MUMBAI: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, announced price adjustments today that will take effect on January 1, 2025. The average increase in India will be 6.9 per cent.

“We are committed to delivering stable and dependable services globally despite the ongoing impact of geopolitical dynamics and supply chain disruptions on the logistics landscape,” said R. S. Subramanian, SVP – South Asia, DHL Express. “With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in our network to enhance its resilience and adaptability, ensuring consistent support for our customers’ businesses regardless of external circumstances.”

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.

