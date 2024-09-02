“Direct govt jobs for winners of Olympics, Asian games..”: UP CM Yogi announces sports policy

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Sunday highlighted the government’s initiatives in bolstering sports in the state, including the introduction of a new sports policy.

UP CM Yogi inaugurated the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship 2024 in Lucknow on Sunday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the first Hockey India Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship-2024, held in Uttar Pradesh, the CM emphasized the significant shift in public perception towards sports.

The UP CM asserted that any person who wins in the Olympics, Commonwealth, or Asian Games or becomes a World champion will be directly given a government job.

“Unfortunately, earlier people had a negative attitude towards sports, but today many positive initiatives are being taken, and private sports academies play a major role in it. To create a positive attitude towards sports among the youth the government has decided that we will make sports policy. In the sports policy, the player who wins in the Olympics, Commonwealth, Asian or World Champion will be given a place in government service through direct recruitment which will also encourage them to move ahead in sports,” Yogi said.

In addition to the new sports policy and infrastructure development, CM Yogi announced the establishment of a sports industry in the state named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“I believe that this is a very good time for sports…From today onwards till 7 September, the Junior Hockey League will be held in Uttar Pradesh…Our government has decided that we will build a playground in every village…We are also building a sports industry in the name of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

In the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship 2024, six teams are divided into two pools, this includes North Zone, South Zone and SAI in Pool A and East Zone, West Zone and Academy in Pool B. The seven-day tournament will be held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium which has successfully hosted international tournaments in the past, giving young hockey players an opportunity to experience an international venue. (ANI)

