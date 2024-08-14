UP CM Yogi Adityanath hoists Tiranga at his Lucknow residence

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hoisted a Tiranga at his residence in Lucknow and took a selfie with it, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“On the call of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, in Lucknow, the Bike Tiranga Yatra was started with the spirit of ‘Nation First’. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a huge resolution to extend the #HarGharTiranga campaign to 4.5 crore households. My best wishes for your journey! Jai Hind!,” the Chief Minister on Tuesday posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj), Danish Azad Ansari, joined the Tiranga Yatra, as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, in Lucknow on Wednesday and said that over 10,000 Muslim youth are taking out this Tiranga yatra with us.

“Modi-Yogi government has always worked intending to make the Muslim youth educated and empowered and bring them to mainstream of society. You can see its picture on the streets of Lucknow. More than 10,000 Muslim youth are taking out this Tiranga yatra with us…You can see who the Muslim youth stand with. Muslim youth is the future of our community, and this future stands with the Modi-Yogi government,” said Ansari.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, CM Yogi paid homage to those who lost their lives and were displaced due to partition.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote, “Our Mother India, who introduced the world to the soulful feeling of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, was pushed towards the tragedy of partition on this very day in the year 1947 for vested political interests. This was not just the division of the country but also the division of humanity. Due to this inhuman decision, countless innocent citizens lost their lives, suffered the pain of displacement and had to endure torture. Humble tribute to all the innocent citizens who were sacrificed in this inhuman tragedy today on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’!” (ANI)

