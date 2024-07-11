Divine Carnatic Music Program at Shivalaya of Greater Boston

Geetha Patil

The Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston organized Sundarkand and Hanuman Chalisa recitation program on Sunday, June 30, 2024. A hall full of devotees attended the program with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Temple priest, Pandit Bharani Ji and devotees chanted ‘Sundarkand’ segment from Shri Ramcharit Manas and Hanuman Chalisa with utmost devotion and created greatest spiritual atmosphere in the temple. Pt. Bharani Ji said that the benefit of reciting the Sundarkand is that it can free the readers and listeners from the cycle of birth and death, negative energies, obstacles, sinful tendencies, impending dangers and illnesses are warded off. He further narrated that Sunderkand talks about realization of powers within Shri Hanuman Ji, and about execution of very difficult tasks, and his journey to Lanka as a messenger of Shri Ram. The recitation of this chapter will make the devotees more determined and courageous, helps to strengthen their confidence and commitment and reduces anxiety and tension and calms individuals and families.

A divine gorgeous Bharatiya classical Carnatic music program that was presented by Srinidhi Pennathur and Srivatsan Mukunthraj followed Sundarkand Path. Their knowledge of Raags was brilliant, allowing them to fully show off their style and practice on Violin and Tabla and capturing the audiences. Their music produced divine vibes, which filled the entire shrine. Srinidhi comes from a well-known musical family in Chennai, Bharat. She started learning violin from the age of five from her father Arun Pennathur and Peripa Subrahmanium. Later she acquired her advanced training in Violin by her eminent Guru Smt. Anusha Sreeram and vocal training by renowned Gurus Smt. Ranjani and Smt. Gayatri.

Srivatsan Mukunthraj from Shrewsbury, MA simply blew everyone away with his masterful playing and exhibited his capability of rhythmic variations. He got his training by legendary Gurus namely, Dr, Pravin Sitaram, Vidwan Sudarshan Chakravarthy and Vidwan, T. S. Chandrasekar.

Temple management lead, Vikas Sethi thanked all the artists and devotees for their active participation and support. After Maha Mangalarati to all the deities in the temple, a sumptuous Maha prasadam was served to all the devotees.