Community CPR released by the Indian Postal Service National Doctors Day

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: National Doctors Day is celebrated on July 1st since 1991 in India, to honor the contributions of the legendary Indian Physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. A special “National CPR Promotional History Event” highlighted this year’s celebration.

Mrs. Sree Latha, Postmaster General of Hyderabad Circle, Telangana released a unique postal cover with the ‘National CPR Challenge Campaign of Srinivasa Heart Foundation, India’ on July 1, 2024, at Jamai-I Osmania Post Office Hyderabad on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day at a well-attended event.

This historic event not only conveys the Government of India’s commitment to ‘Saving Lives through Community Bystander CPR’ but also underscores the significant role of the Indian Postal Service in promoting this life-saving technique. On this occasion, about 100 postal employees and 250 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Hyderabad Zone) received CPR training.

Several National (Indian) and International Resuscitation Organizations with multi-institutional collaborations have been promoting community CPR programs to enhance outcomes in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in India for more than two decades.

Srinivasa Heart Foundation is the Indian Partner of the recently inaugurated “National India Hub Community Health & CPR Training Center” at the National India Hub in Schaumburg, Illinois, the biggest community center in the USA. Dr. Srinivas Ramaka is the Founder and Chairman of the Srinivasa Heart Foundation in India, which has been promoting Bystander CPR programs for many years. Mr. Harish Kolasani, the Founder of the National India Hub, congratulated Dr. Ramaka and thanked him for his collaboration with the CPR Training Center as an Indian Partner.

Research has found that Heart Disease is the number one Global Public Health problem. Heart attacks strike South Asian Men and Women at younger ages, and as a result, both morbidity and mortality are higher among them compared to any other ethnic group. They tend to develop heart disease ten years earlier than other groups. In India, heart disease remains the number one cause of death. South Asians are at a four-times greater risk of heart disease than their Western counterparts and have a greater chance of having a heart attack before 50 years of age. Almost one in three in this group may die from heart disease before 65 years of age. Efforts to raise awareness of heart disease and promote a “Healthy Heart” lifestyle are essential.

While pointing to the need for promoting CPR Training across the nations, Dr. Murthy said, “It’s critical to initiate “Community Heart Health” programs with preventive strategies, retard the progression of heart disease with early diagnosis and individualized treatment plans, and implement measures to enhance neurological and other functional outcomes after sudden cardiac arrests. The latter involves providing immediate resuscitation help with high-quality bystander CPR, early defibrillation, and faster transportation to tertiary cardiac care hospitals. Immediate Bystander CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) has proved to have double or triple the chances of their survival.”

Dr. Murthy paid tributes to the commendable efforts by the Government of India (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) for the extensive support being offered to the community CPR programs including mandatory resuscitation training initiatives with India-tailored National Emergency Life Support (NELS).