Diwali Delight: Aurora, IL comes alive at IACOAB’s 10th annual celebration

CHICAGO: The Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board (IACOAB) hosted its 10th annual Diwali festival at Metea Valley High School last week in Aurora, drawing an impressive crowd of over 3,000 attendees. This vibrant celebration of the Festival of Lights not only showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Indian community but also highlighted the spirit of unity and joy that Diwali represents.

Diwali, known as the “Festival of Lights,” symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is marked with lighting lamps, sharing sweets, and engaging in festive activities that bring families and communities together.

This year’s event featured more than 25 vendors offering a diverse array of merchandise, from traditional clothing to unique handicrafts. Attendees had the opportunity to explore these offerings while enjoying delicious food from local eateries. Over 12 nonprofit organizations participated as well, providing valuable information about their services and initiatives aimed at supporting the community.

The festival was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mayor Richard Irvin, Congressman Bill Foster, and Indian Consulate General, Somnath Ghosh. Elected officials from Aurora also joined the celebrations, underscoring the importance of community engagement and support for cultural events in the city. The event was supported wholeheartedly by the Mayor’s office and local volunteers further enhancing its success.

IACOAB Chair Nitin Fuldeore expressed his pride in the event’s success, stating, “This year’s celebration was a true highlight for our vendors and local community.”

The festival featured captivating performances that celebrated Indian culture, including traditional dances and music that kept attendees entertained throughout the evening. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, joy, and a sense of belonging as families and friends gathered to celebrate this important occasion.

The IACOAB plays a vital role in embracing, preserving, and promoting the heritage and contributions of Indian Americans while encouraging civic engagement. By fostering connections among community members.

As the community celebrated its 10th Diwali festival in Aurora, this year’s event stood as a testament to the growing appreciation for diversity and cultural heritage within the community. It has become a cherished tradition that continues to bring people together to share in the joy and spirit of this important festival.

