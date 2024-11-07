IACA organizes Diwali Halloween party for children with special needs

India Post News Service

IACA (Indian American Cultural Association) celebrated Halloween and Diwali together with Ray Graham Association on the Hanson Center Campus, 15W431 E 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL. It was an astonishing event, bringing together the community in a warm, inclusive environment, led by IACA President Vinita Gulabani, its dedicated team, volunteers and folks from IACA Youth as well.

The children with special needs enthusiastically took part in various Halloween-themed activities. They decorated pumpkins with paints, stickers, and glitter, creating unique designs that showcased their creativity.

The event also featured a costume parade where each child proudly displayed their outfits, from spooky ghosts to friendly superheroes, and received cheers from the audience. IACA Treasurer Richa Paal have arranged most of these activities along with the executive director Ms Kamlesh Kapoor and Pallavi Wagh.

Many in the audience said that it was so inspirational to see IACA president and her team was involved so deeply ensuring the event is providing a great joy to RGA’s special people.

They made sure that everyone from RGA could participate in a meaningful way and in a friendly environment to have this festive fun. Attendees enjoyed thoughtful gifts, including goodie bags and had Indian Samosa to eat.

IACA Executive team extended special thanks to RGA employees and also showed their appreciation by providing them warm shawls. Special thanks were extended to Mr. Ramesh Punntar for capturing these moments and to FIA chairman Mr. Sunil Shah for his support, making it a memorable day for all involved.

IACA secretary Shanu Sinha thanked all the IACA youth volunteers, who helped preparing Diwali & Halloween games and thoughtful greeting cards. She also extended a special thanks to RGA volunteer Neal Patel and her team for the support received from them during the event.

