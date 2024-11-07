FOG Diwali 2024 attended by thousands, a roaring success

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Festival of Globe (FOG) Diwali, the Festival of Lights was celebrated at the India Community center, Milpitas on Saturday, October 26th, 2024.

Diwali is one of the most pious and joyous festivals celebrated across India and the world. Dr. Romesh Japra, FOG Founder, said, “Diwali represents victory of Good over Evil, and this message is all the more relevant in today’s society for all of us to live in harmony and thrive. FOG strives to bring the community together and give them a platform to celebrate our Hindu values, culture and heritage”.

The festival has been a vibrant showcase, featuring traditional and contemporary music and dance as well as stalls offering food and crafts.

This year, the festival had many popular and well sought after segments such as Dance competition, show stopper performances, Saree fashion showcases, Ramayana, Rangoli contest, Mithai Contest, diya competition, dance performances representing cross sections of India and a fair that features best of offers for the Indian community.

The event was attended by Consul General Dr Srikar Reddy, CGISF and public representatives from Congressman Ro Khanna’s office, Assemblymember Alex Lee office, Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano, Councilmembers and representatives from Sunnyvale, San Jose, Fremont, Dublin, Pleasanton, Santa Clara.

This year’s FOG Diwali festival consisted of many exciting segments that attracted and enthralled many Festival visitors. Dance competition hosted by Jyotsna Sharma, FOG Cultural chair had over 1200 kids performing for different dance forms.

She thanked all the dance schools and gurus who had sent their students to perform and enthrall the attendees. “The festival of lights celebrates not only the lights outside, but also the light within you,” said Jo Sharma. “Community is the most important part of Diwali; being with your friends and family to celebrate.”

Deepotsava, special segments choreographed by Ryan Nathan, Shanmukha theaters were a huge hit. The dance ensemble had over 120 performers deepam dance, odissi, silambam, bharatanatyam, kolattam, kathak and other classical dance forms.

Shanmukha Theaters is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively for dance and theater education and charitable purposes. It encourages innovation and supports both established and emerging choreographers as it continues to build an exciting repertoire of dynamic contemporary dance and dance ballets.

