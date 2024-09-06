FOG India Day Parade 2024 crosses all previous records of community participation

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: FOG India Day Parade and Fair broke multiple records and set new benchmarks in several areas. Be it number of participants in cultural competitions, or groups performing on stage or the Parade entries. Under exemplary leadership of Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Japra, FOG held an astonishing scale event on August 17th and 18th, 2024. Organized on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day celebration, was an amazing spectacle representing multitude of cultures, countries and diverse participant showing their unity and diversity in a huge showcase and celebration of Indian democratic values, heritage and traditions.

The largest attraction of the event was FOG India Day Parade help on August 18th from 11am to 1pm. More than 90 community groups participated in the parade, making it the largest parade in FOG history and the largest India Day parade anywhere in the word outside India. Parade represented width and breadth of Indian states – from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to Manipur in north east. Every group brought out the best in their culture, clothing, dances and music. It was a treat to viewers who got to get a glimpse of the whole India in the Parade. Floats – a flatbed truck decorated with the theme of patriotism blended with state and group’s key characteristics was something that enthralled the viewers. Float makers came up with innovative ideas to entertain viewers while conveying their message. It seemed like a constant stream of beautifully decorated, eye-catching entries one after another for the whole two hours from 11am to 1pm.

Dr. Romesh Japra said “This year’s event shows that there is lot of strength in unity. As we grow bigger and larger, we will attract more community members and will be able to create the influence and leverage it to help community grow, thrive and stay safe”

This year’s Parade had five floats showcasing temple-based themes. Martand sun temple from Kashmir, Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Konark sun temple form Odisha, Akshardham temple by BAPS and capping it with a float based on Ram Mandir from Ayodhya! Each of these floats brought out the architecture, culture, science and spirituality associated with the floats. Float makers came up with innovative ideas to entertain viewers while not stopping anywhere along Parade route. It seemed like a constant stream of beautifully decorated, eye-catching entries one after another for the whole two hours from 11am to 1pm.

The Parade represented a cross section of the community, with participation from Americans4Hinds, Indian Muslim association, FOG Punjab, Bay Area Jewish coalition and mainstream community. This showed the FOG’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The World is One Family’ in action.

There was a group of 50 motorcycles from ‘Jai Hind Riders’ group that brought amazing excitement to the Parade.

In the 90+ entries, there were 30 floats, largest ever. Reinforcing the growing popularity of FOG, there were 12 new floats this year. Over 50 volunteers devoted their time, energy and resources in making the Parade a well-organized successful event.

Manisha Koirala was the star attraction and ‘Grand Marshal’ in the parade this year to engage and entertain the community. Manisha is a very well-established Bollywood star and a strong Hindu proponent.

In the evening, FOG also organized a Freedom Gala to highlight Indian community’s involvement US politics. There were many Hindu and ProHindu politicians in attendance. They were bestowed FOG Hero award for their role in supporting Hindu values and being a strong proponent.

FOG Chair person for Parade KP Maheshwari said “While it is a humongous task to bring the community together at this scale, what makes it possible is ocean of passion, enthusiasm and patriotism that community has. They all were excited and enthusiastic to participate. They spent weeks of their time, raised donations and resources to build beautiful floats and came out in strength despite competing priorities. This is what makes our community stronger and our bonds unbreakable”

Pic credit: Sitaarre TV, Divyang Vaidya, Rakesh Kapoor, and Mohan Sabnani

