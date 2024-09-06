AAPI’s Global Health Summit 2024 Planned to be Held in New Delhi, India

GHS will focus on: Prevention Strategies for Cancer and Heart Attacks, Role of Lifestyle Changes, and the Integration of Technology into Healthcare

CHICAGO, IL: The growing influence of physicians of Indian heritage is evident, as they are increasingly recognized and hold critical positions in healthcare, academic, research, and administrative positions across the United States. Their hard work, dedication, compassion, and skills have carved out an enviable niche in the American medical community.

Not satisfied with their professional growth and the service they provide to their patients around the world, they are at the forefront, sharing their knowledge and expertise with others, especially those physicians and leaders in the medical field from India.

The 18th edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2024, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in New Delhi India from October 18-20, 2024, offers a unique forum for them to come together, share their knowledge and expertise in their respective medical fields with their fellow physicians from around the world, and to learn from one another.

“GHS 2024 will focus on Prevention Strategies for Cancer and Heart Attacks, Role of Lifestyle Changes, and Integration of Technology in Healthcare,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI. “AAPI has been engaged in harnessing the power of Indian Diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost-effective healthcare and preventable solutions to India. This international health care summit is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-US Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI USA in 2007.”

Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has been invited to deliver the Keynote Address at the Inaugural Ceremony on October 19th. Honorable Health Minister of India, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to be the Chief Guest at the GHS and deliver an address on national prevention strategies.

For the first time ever, visits to the new Parliament House in New Delhi, visits to the offices and meetings with the Prime Minister and Health Minister as well as a visit to the Rashtra Pati Bhavan are also planned for the AAPI delegates, who will be part of this historic event in the nation’s Capital.

GHS will have the highest caliber of internationally acclaimed faculty and will develop a very robust agenda in collaboration with leading experts from India. CME sessions with academicians from India and the US will offer unique opportunities for local medical staff and healthcare professionals to advance leanings and provide the best possible care for the people of India.

The scientific program and workshops of GHS are being developed by leading experts with contributions by the Scientific Advisory Board and the International Scientific Committee. The workshops will be led by world famous physicians on topics relevant to the needs of the time.

According to Dr. Sunil Kaza, Chairman of AAPI’s Borad of Trustees, “AAPI will work collaboratively with leading academic medical colleges in New Delhi benefiting Medical Students, Residents, Fellows and Junior Doctors. With the objective of enabling people in India to access high quality, affordable, and cost-effective world class health services, the Summit being organized in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Ministry of Health, and several prominent Medical Colleges in India, will have participation from some of the world’s most well-known physicians and industry leaders.”

Describing the message and theme for the Summit, Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President-Elect of AAPI says, “AAPI has a mandate to help disseminate our medical knowledge, our expertise and technological advances to the rest of the world, and to India in particular. Headquartered in Chicago, AAPI has come to be recognized as a strong voice in the healthcare legislation and policy arena.”

“With the changing trends and statistics in healthcare, both in India and US, we are refocusing our mission and vision of GHS 2024, AAPI would like to make a positive meaningful impact on the healthcare in India,” Dr. Kathula says. “In our quest to fulfill the mission of AAPI, we are proud to share best practice and experiences from leading experts in the world and develop actionable plans for launching demonstration projects that enable access to affordable and quality healthcare for all people.

To help accomplish this mission, join us at the GHS 2024 in New Delhi.” For more information on Global Health Summit 2024, please visit https://aapisummit.org