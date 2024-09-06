ISKCON Temple, Boston, MA celebrated Janmashtami

India Post News Service

ISKCON Temple, Boston, MA celebrated a two-day long Janmashtami on Sunday, August 25 and 26, 2024 with great devotion just like that happened all across the world. Janmashtami refers to the day when the appearance of Lord Krishna, the supreme Lord, is celebrated. Hundreds of devotees attended the event throughout the long weekend in the traditional Indian attires with much devotion for Lord Krishna.

Sunday, ISKCON temple was decorated with fresh flowers, placed a table in the hall that displayed baby Krishna Leela. Many festivities were in full swing since morning and devotees came in large numbers to rejoice. The grand festival went on for the entire day, besides regular pujas.

Temple priests and coordinators conducted different activities along with regular Sunday activities for the children and adults. On Monday, the Janmashtami special programs started at 2.00pm with Bhajan offerings followed by melodious Kirtan where devotees praised and glorified Lord Krishna. Their chanting created spiritual atmosphere in the shrine and great devotion in the minds of devotees for Lord Krishna. In the evening, after Gaura Arotika several beautiful devotional performances and dances were presented by children and young adults. Later in the evening, all the Kalash sponsors were invited to attend the Janmashtami Arotika and Abhishekam in the temple shrine. Both Janmashtami Arotika and Janmashtami Abhishekam were performed by chanting Hare Krishna Maha Mantras.

All the devotees enjoyed an enlightening and informative special lecture on the importance of Janmashtami. Later, some professional singers sang very melodious Bhajans along with all other devotees in chorus. Devotees were singing ‘Hare Krishna, Krishna, Krishna’ and shouting the slogan, ‘Haathi Ghora Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.’ The Avatar of Lord Krishna took place at midnight, the darkest hour, to fill our lives with divine light. The birth of Krishna is considered as the dawn of divine love and eternal peace. The temple priests performed Nishita Puja (midnight worship) of Lord Krishna and did Maha Mangalarati with much devotion and offered pushpam and phalam as token of live to all the devotees with their blessings for a happy and prosperous life for all the living beings on the earth.

After the Maha Mangalarati, all the devotees were served with Sumptuous Maha prasadam that included Quinoa Palav, Malai Paneer, Khaman Dhokla, Sheera and Ras Malai. Prasadam was served to all the devotees for the entire day. Special Prasadam was also there for those who were fasting. Temple president, Vanamali Prabhu Ji thanked all the devotees for their active participation and support to the temple. He also thanked all the volunteers for their time and selfless services to Lord Krishna.