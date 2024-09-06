Krishna Balaram Mandir celebrates Janmashtami

Vikram Krishna Dasa

The Krishna Balaram Mandir was adorned in sparkling lights, vibrant flowers, creating an atmosphere of divine celebration. Devotees from all corners of Bay Area gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion of Janmashtami on 26th August with immense devotion.

The evening started with melodious kirtans that filled the atmosphere with a sense of peace and spirituality. The temple echoed with the sounds of traditional instruments, enhancing the festive mood. The highlight of the night was the mesmerizing abhishekam, where the deities were bathed in milk, honey, and fruit juices.

Children dressed as little Krishnas and Radhas added a touch of innocence and joy. Devotees performed rituals for the cows from Krishna Balaram Goshala.

The event was graced by esteemed guests including – Carmen Montano (Mayor ), Ajay Bhutoria (White House Advisor to President Biden for Asian Americans), Representatives from Offices of Senator Dave Cortese, Supervisor Otto Lee and Assembly Member Alex Lee, Planning Commissioners of the City of Milpitas – Dipak Awasthi, Parveen Gupta.

Multiple renowned news channels like Fox and TV9 Telugu covered this occasion on their individual platforms. Approximately 6,000 people were present at the festival held at Krishna Balaram Mandir. Visitors had the chance to swing Lord Krishna in Jhulan (Swing).

At the stroke of midnight, the energy soared as the birth of Lord Krishna was commemorated with a midnight arthi. The temple reverberated with “Hare Krishna” chants and devotees offered their heartfelt prayers and received the divine blessings.

The sumptuous prasadam, prepared with love and devotion, was shared among all, bringing the community together in a spirit of unity and harmony.