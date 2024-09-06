Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits offices of Apple, Google, Microsoft in US; engages with diaspora community in SF Bay area

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who landed in the US for a two-week visit, received a warm welcome from the Tamil community. Stalin was greeted by the Consul General of India in San Francisco, K Srikar Reddy, along with Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, NRI affairs department Chairman Karthika Sivasenathipathi and members of the Tamil diaspora, including former Union Minister Napoleon.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is targeting investments in the US to generate high-end jobs. In San Francisco, he attended an investment conclave, which generated several high-value investments. CM Stalin showcased the investment potential and viable industrial climate in Tamil Nadu and said that the state was a leader in implementing stable growth target programs and development centers have been set up across the state to ensure sustainable and widespread growth.

The Tamil Nadu government has inked pacts with companies such as Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip, Infinx, and Applied Materials for an investment commitment of Rs 900 crore and employment target of 4,100 jobs in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. Speaking at the conclave, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. With more than 39,000 factories and 2.6 million industrial workers, Tamil Nadu is one of the leading industrial states in India, he said. These investments are expected to boost Tamil Nadu’s tech and manufacturing sectors, enhancing its position as a leading destination for innovation and development in India.

CGISF Dr Srikar Reddy hosted a special Indian Diaspora event in honor of the visit of the CM Stalin on Aug 31 at Fremont. The event was attended by elected officials and over 800 members of the Indian diaspora from California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and other states.

The local elected representatives welcomed the Hon’ble Chief Minister and presented proclamations recognizing his efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Tamil Nadu and California. Tamil organizations, along with other community leaders from various diaspora groups on the West Coast, also attended the event.

CM Stalin said TN has been a favorite destination for US companies, and that 300 such firms have invested in the state. The number of American companies investing in TN has increased in three years. I have come here to invite them personally. Tamil Nadu, in particular, holds significant appeal for America,” the Chief Minister, who is on a visit to the United States, said while addressing the American Tamil diaspora in San Francisco, late on Saturday (31 Aug.) evening.

Observing that renowned American companies have established their presence in Tamil Nadu, he said, “Tamil Nadu’s status as the second-largest economy in India contributes to this.” I urge the Indian-Americans present here to encourage American companies to invest in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

CM Stalin highlighted a recent Gallup poll, noting, “According to Gallup, India ranks seventh among the countries Americans favor most. Similarly, Indians are the second-largest group of immigrants in America.” He pointed out that Indians were the second-largest group to gain American citizenship last year, trailing only Mexicans at 12.7 percent. He also mentioned that Indian students form the second-largest group among international students in the USA, reflecting the country’s allure for Indians seeking opportunities abroad. “This shows how attractive America is to Indians,” Stalin said. “Despite being relatively small in numbers, Indians hold significant positions in higher education, business, and esteemed sectors in America. Many Tamilians hold high positions in American companies.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Industries Minister TRB Raaja, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, Guidance Tamil Nadu CEO V Vishnu, Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine, CTO C Karuppiah, Consul General of India in San Francisco K Srikar Reddy, and Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Chairman of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.