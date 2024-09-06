India Post News Service

Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI Discusses Policy Priorities during a Meeting with Varun Jeph, Deputy Consul General of India in New York

New York, “On behalf of AAPI, I had an opportunity to meet with Deputy Consul General Hon. Varun Jeph to discuss various collaborative initiatives between AAPI and the Government of India,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI).

Dr. Kathula along with dozens of physicians of Indian origin, who flew in from many parts of the United States to join in and participate at the 78th India’s Independence Day celebrations and the India Day Parade in New York City, met with the officials at the Indian Consulate in New York

Indian Consulate in New York tweeted on X after the meeting: “Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph and AAPI President Dr. Satheesh Kathula met in New York today. Had constructive discussions on the role of Indian physicians in the US in strengthening Indo-US healthcare collaborations and empowering the vibrant Diaspora community. Wished him the best for his tenure as AAPI President.”

Dr. Kathula described the meeting as very productive. While elaborating on the discussions he had with Jeph, he said, “The discussions highlighted key projects that AAPI will be undertaking in India, including programs focused on the prevention of cancer and heart attacks, as well as widespread CPR training initiatives aimed at improving emergency response capabilities across the country.”

Dr. Kathula pointed to the next edition of the Global Health Summit, planned to be held in New Delhi from October 18-20, 2024. This summit is expected to bring together healthcare professionals and experts from around the world to share knowledge, explore innovative healthcare solutions, and strengthen global health partnerships.

The flagship annual event of AAPI, the Global Healthcare Summit has contributed to ushering in new ways of providing healthcare to India’s 1.4 Billion people, who live in the congested urban centers and in the rural/remote regions of the country. The 18th annual GHS will build on past initiatives and add several new programs, Dr. Kathula.

