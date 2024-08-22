Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI condemns violence against physicians

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: “We want to express our deepest concerns and anguish about the recent horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student in what should have been a haven for her — a State-run hospital in Kolkata, where she was practicing Medicine,” Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of American Association of Physicians of India Origin (AAPI) said here.

The resident Doctor’s body was found last week Friday, with multiple injuries and signs of sexual assault, in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Protests broke out in Kolkata and across the country, bolstered mostly by medical students and postgraduates in hospitals, demanding safety and security as they are engaged in healing people.

Dr Kathula observed “My heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. It is very unfortunate that this has happened,” he said. “Female Doctors in India are at risk of physical violence and harassment from patients, families and the public because of the nature of their job. They also have to work during the night and the hospitals may not be providing enough security measures, which puts them at risk.

A survey in 2015 by the Indian Medical Association found 75% of the Doctors in India had faced some form of violence, local media reported at the time.

There are so many reasons for these things to happen, Dr. Kathula said. “Such incidents can stem from dissatisfaction with medical outcomes, delayed services or perceived negligence. Many factors may contribute to the rise in such incidents. They may include heightened patient expectations, strained health infrastructure with increasing costs and rising frustration among patients, their families, and even staff.

This is a very unfortunate thing which can impact the mental health as well as the professional wellbeing of women Doctors in India.”

Dr. Kathula urged, “Hospitals need to implement robust security measures and increase surveillance cameras and security personnel and control the access to sensitive areas. Establishing clear protocols for handling violent incidents and ensuring all staff are trained to manage such situations, and also they should offer training to Doctors and hospital staff in conflict resolution and communication skills to handle these types of situations more effectively. Also, there should be public awareness and education of the people to enhance respectful interactions with healthcare professionals.”

“While recognizing the pain and sufferings of the family and friends of the slain Doctor, who are impacted by the cruel and unfortunate death of their dear one, AAPI is urging that the federal, state, and local Governments in India to pursue its investigation and bring to justice, who are responsible for this tragedy. We want the government to make all the efforts possible to prevent such behaviors against physicians around the nation, who continue to suffer due to violence, harassment, and disrespect,” Dr. Kathula said.

Since its inception in 1982, AAPI has been at the forefront, representing a conglomeration of practicing Indian-origin physicians in the United States, seeking to be the united voice for physicians of Indian origin. Dr. Satheesh Kathula says, “We will continue the noble mission and strengthen our efforts to make AAPI reach greater heights.”

