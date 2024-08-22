Association of Indians in America (Est: 1967) Celebrates India Day

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Association of Indians in America IL- Chapter celebrated India’s Independence at Daley Plaza on August 12, 2024

Shree Bhutia the Deputy Consul General of India in Chicago attended the event along with of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

The flag hoisting was done with great pomp and attended by members of AIA committee and community at large. It was a great pleasure to see many people of Indian descent from nearby offices and passerby join the fun.

The event was marked with the beautiful singing of national anthems and patriotic songs by a budding young Chicago based artist Khushi Jain. Classical dance by Rashika Bendekar, Kabita Dey and a Punjabi dance by Madhu Arya ji and team added life

Maria Papas eulogized the contribution made by Indian Americans in her address. G D Bhutia in his address spoke about the contribution of India towards on US India friendship and also the contribution of not just the Indian community living in the USA but also the Indian student community in the USA. His simple but very effective words were much appreciated.

The event was marked by an address by chairman Salil Mishra, president Lucy Pandey, vote of thanks by Vice President Nilabh Dubey and National Vice President Santosh Pandey and introduction of Maria Pappas by Hina Trivedi.

