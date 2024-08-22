AAPI leaders spread message of health & wellbeing at India Day Parade in New York

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: On this auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) as he led the dozens of physicians who had joined the India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday, August 18th, 2024. As we celebrate 77 years of India’s independence, we are reminded of the sacrifices, struggles, and unwavering spirit that have shaped the world’s largest democracy.”

Dr. Kathula assumed charge last month as the President of AAPI had come to participate in the world’s largest India Day Parade, observed “On behalf of the entire leadership team of AAPI, I wish you and your families a joyous and reflective Independence Day. Let us continue to honor our heritage by contributing to the betterment of society and the world.”

Applause from the crowds reached a crescendo as the colorfully decorated Float bearing AAPI’s name, symbol, and message of health and well-being all rolled on in New York City Streets. Led by its energetic leaders led by Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI, Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, the President-Elect, and Dr. Sunil Kaza, AAPI BOT Chair, the float marched along with dozens of others, saluting India and the over a billion people of Indian origin around the globe. The parade was organized by Federation of Indian American Organizations (FIA), led by Dr. Avinash Gupta, a Regional Director of AAPI.

A host of AAPI team along with several young Physicians and MSRF members had come to New York from different parts of the country to be part of the largest India Day Parade in the world.

A record number of people, both Indian Americans and mainstream Americans thronged the sidewalks, filling Madison Avenue from 38th to 27th Streets, cheering jubilantly as the floats portraying the rich heritage of India and the rise of India as a world power, meandered through the Big Apple. The crowds acknowledged the contributions and achievements of the Indian Diaspora and their motherland, India.

“We are extremely happy to be part of this great event,” said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, the President-Elect, leading the parade in New York City. “On behalf of the over 120,000 physicians of Indian Origin in the United States, I want to convey our greetings to all the people of Indian origin, especially to over two million Indian Americans across the United States.

Dr. Sunil Kaza, who was on the AAPI float in New York, said, “On this happy occasion join me and all members of AAPI in saluting the hard work of all our citizens who have, over these 69 years, helped build a new India. Let us bow our heads in memory of all those brave Jawans and all our brave citizens who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of our unity, integrity, and progress. As we celebrate India and its several achievements on this very special day, AAPI is very proud to join in and salute this great nation and its 1.4 billion people.”

Dr. Kathula reminded the Diaspora that India’s journey since 1947 has been one of resilience, progress, and immense pride. As members of the Indian diaspora, we carry the legacy of our motherland in our hearts, and it is our collective responsibility to honor that legacy through our work, both in the United States and in India.

In his message to the Diaspora, Dr. Kathula called upon the community “to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy, freedom, and equality, values that both India and the United States hold dear. As AAPI continues to grow and evolve, let us remain united in our mission to promote the highest standards of healthcare, foster excellence in medical practice, and serve as a bridge between the medical communities of India and the United States.”

Last weekend, Dr. Kathula had the honor of participating leading AAPI at the India Day parade in Chicago City. Referring to the event, Dr. Kathula added, “The event was a wonderful opportunity to join in the festivities alongside distinguished guests such as the Indian Consulate General Somnath Gosh, U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and the Mayor of Naperville, Mr. Scott Werli. The spirit of unity and pride was palpable as we celebrated our rich heritage and the strong traditions

Serving 1 in every 7 patients in the US, AAPI members care for millions of patients every day, while several of them have risen to hold high-flying jobs, shaping the policies, programs, and inventions that shape the landscape of healthcare in the US and around the world. Since its inception in 1982, AAPI has been at the forefront, representing a conglomeration of more than 125,000 practicing physicians in the United States, seeking to be the united voice for physicians of Indian origin.

Also Read: Dr. Kavita Gupta Elected Chair of AAPI Board of Trustees