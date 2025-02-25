Envoys of European countries mark solidarity as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters 3rd year

NEW DELHI: Envoys from European countries gathered to light candles in a show of solidarity, marking the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition was also organised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the day by emphasising the heroism of their people during these challenging times.

“The third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Three years of absolute heroism by our people. Eternal memory to all who stood up in defense of our state and our people, giving their lives so that Ukraine may live. Eternal gratitude to the fallen heroes–the gratitude of Ukraine, the gratitude of all free nations,” he said.

As diplomatic discussions continue, US and Russian diplomats are expected to meet next week following the Riyadh talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Ahead of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made another passionate appeal to become a part of NATO saying that if Ukraine does not join NATO they would have to create NATO within Ukraine. This comes after he indicated that he was ready to quit as Ukraine’s president if it meant Kyiv would be admitted to the NATO alliance.

“NATO is the most cost-effective option for preventing another war. It is the simplest and most logical solution. If Ukraine does not join NATO, we will have to create NATO within Ukraine, which means maintaining an army strong enough to repel aggression, financing it, producing and storing enough of our own weapons, and negotiating with our partners about their participation to deter Russia from starting another war. That’s why we are talking about a comprehensive system of security guarantees–military, economic, and political. We need to weigh everything–what is cheaper, what is more realistic, and what can be done faster. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine in our work toward real security.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X and wrote. (ANI)