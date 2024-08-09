Getting an Early Start

Young hoteliers taking care of business in their teens

Krish Tolani is the third student to graduate from his high school in the 10th grade. He is among the top ten students who graduated two years early. The board of trustees of PYLUSD honored Krish by inviting him to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, a patriotic verse that pledges allegiance to the flag and the republic of the United States of America.

Krish embraces and lives by the Hindu-Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which means “the world is one family.” We originally wanted him to attend college full-time, but it’s important to recognize that education should also prepare kids for employment. Too much emphasis has been placed on graduating college, when it should focus on securing good jobs. This is a belief Krish shares. My grandfathers were a contractor and a civil engineer in government construction in India—it’s in Krish’s DNA.

Krish completed the Formula blue 2.0 PIP (property improvement plan) @ 2=Holiday Inns. Overseeing multi-millions of dollars renovation in project mgmt., dealing and supervising contractors, design team, Ext. He is ready to start 3 new brand-new hotel constructions and over 4 current renovations in TX, CO and FL, in 24 and 25/26 with budget of over $100million.

