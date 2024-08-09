India Association of Los Angeles celebrates 25 years of India Day Mela on August 24th

India Post News Service

LOS ANGELES, CA: The India Association of Los Angeles (IALA) is delighted to announce the 25th annual India Day Mela, set to take place on Saturday, August 24th, at the Hjelte Sports Center. This year’s celebration marks a significant milestone for IALA and promises to be a spectacular event, honoring India’s Independence Day with a vibrant display of cultural heritage.

The India Day Mela has grown into the largest family-oriented event in the Valley area, drawing attendees from all walks of life to celebrate one of the world’s most ancient civilizations. This year’s festivities will include an exciting array of attractions such as diverse Indian cuisine, traditional clothing, exquisite jewelry, and a variety of booths showcasing the richness of Indian culture. The event is designed to promote local talent, strengthen community bonds, and provide valuable opportunities for business networking and engagement with elected officials.

Since its inception in 2000, IALA has been dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and community unity. The association was founded by the late Inder Singh and Shri Kumar Jawa and continues to thrive under the leadership of current President Sunil Agrawal and Chairman Kanaksinh Zala.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of India Day Mela, a cherished tradition that brings our community together and highlights the vibrant culture of India,” said Sunil Agrawal, President of IALA. “We look forward to welcoming attendees for a day of cultural celebration, delicious food, and meaningful connections.”

For more information about the India Day Mela or to inquire about participation, please contact IALA at ialasfv@gmail.com.

