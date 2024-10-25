GOING AFTER TERRORISTS

Recent reports across international media, flashed an Indian citizen Vikash (Vikas) Yadav on FBI’s list of “wanted” fugitives in connection with a plot to kill a US citizen on US soil. He was arrested in India weeks after Department of Justice announced that Vikas Yadav faces “murder-for-hire and money laundering” charges, in connection with his role in directing a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. According to the Department of Justice Yadav “remains at large”.

He was identified only as “CC-1” (co-conspirator) in the first indictment according to US law. “The defendant, an Indian government employee, allegedly conspired with a criminal associate and attempted to assassinate a US citizen on American soil for exercising their First Amendment rights. Vikas supposedly hired Nikhil Gupta who was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to US to face trial in the alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year and is now languishing in a US jail since extradition.

“Today’s charges demonstrate that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every US citizen is entitled,” said, US Attorney General. There is also a warrant against him. The indictment stated, “Yadav has described his position as a ‘senior field officer’ with responsibilities in ‘security management’ and ‘intelligence’. Yadav also has previously served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and received ‘officer training’ in ‘battle craft’ and ‘weapons’. He was originally from the CRPF and was an “Assistant Commandant”. Running into 18 pages, the indictment posts also gives a picture of two persons exchanging dollars in a car in New York, which federal prosecutors said was the money being paid to the alleged killer by a person on behalf of Nikhil Gupta and Vikas Yadav to assassinate the Sikh separatist leader in New York. According to reports it is not going to be easy for US to have him extradited as he also faces criminal investigation and charges against a kidnapping and murder plot, of a businessman in Delhi.

In another similar situation vis-a-vis, where India was trying to extradite the main accused, Thomas Headly from US government in connection of plotting and assisting Pakistani terrorist of 26/11, Mumbai attack has seen no light so far. It seems there is lots of hypocrisy in dealing with terrorists around the world. Of course, no country has the right to go and attack or harm another country’s citizen or property. Equally the country that harbors any terrorist of any state is equally responsible and guilty of supporting such elements. Best example is Pakistan, which not only harbored Bin Laden for years and at the same time was milking US tax payer’s funds meant to fight terrorism in Afghanistan.

India has been suffering from terrorism for years and asking countries not to support such elements and harbor them. The world, mainly US, woke up only after 911. Everything changed regarding national security in most parts of the world. Only way the disease of terror can be contained is by mutual cooperation and understanding.

