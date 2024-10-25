Sanasar – ‘A quieter, lesser known adventure’

One of the lesser-known hill stations in Jammu-Kashmir region, Sanasar is an adventure enthusiasts’ haven offering various activities such as paragliding, rock climbing, abseiling and trekking. The area is built in a cup-shaped meadow surrounded by gigantic conifers. Sanasar is named after two local lakes and will offer you a quieter side of Jammu and Kashmir infused with adventure and excitement on demand.

The twin villages of Sana and Sar, need a place in your list if you are in for spending some time in a village and that too an eco-friendly one, with one its step in the past and one in a naturally sustainable future. The area could offer you an ideal extension to your trip to Jammu and Kashmir which is a little less full of activity and will tease the excitement in you with the host of activities it has to offer.

Things to do in Sanasar

Paragliding: One can experience the beauty of the Sanasar valley by gliding over its landscapes and meadows and a lake too. A low flying ride here usually includes a larger bit of the flight path over a lake and a landing into the meadows.

Highflying ride can be experienced at Nathatop up to duration of 20 minutes.

Wilderness Adventure Camps (WAC): WAC-Sanasar was started 4 years ago by “Extreme Himalayan Adventures” and is dedicated in promoting and providing wilderness adventure camping and adventure sports experiences in general.

The camp can accommodate around 100 participants. It is run by “Extreme Himalayan Adventures” in collaboration with the Dept of Tourism, Jammu.

Naag Mandir: The Nag (Cobra) Temple near Patnitop is more than 600 years old. During the Nag Panchami Festival, it sees hundreds of Shiva devotees, who throng to this temple to pay respects and worship the snake King Cobra. Predominantly made of wood, this temple has weathered several centuries although it is not a conventional solid temple construction. Standing amidst lush green surroundings, the temple is not only a significant religious center for the area, but also a site which leaves its visitors fascinated by the sceneries around.

Trekking in Sanasar: Sanasar also falls in the way of a number of trekking trails. The trekking trails of Ladoo Ladi is a modest nature walk of about 4km from Madhatop. One can also trek their way to Shanta Gala which is a pass on the Shanta ridge and offers the view of the Panchari valley, on the other side of the ridge.

Shank Pal Temple: Located on the Shank Pal ridge, at an altitude of 2800m, this temple is 400 years old and a 5 hour trek from Sanasar. Its unique feature is that no mortar has been used to join the stones of the temple.

Golf course: Amidst lush green hills and landscapes with faint silver mountain in the backdrop, elaborate efforts have been made by the authorities to develop picturesque meadows into a 9 hole golf course.

Best time to visit Sanasar

The best time to visit Sanasar is during May-June and September to October. The temperature is cool and pleasant and is perfect for adventure activities. During winter, the temperature drops low, and it is advisable to carry heavy woolens.

How to reach Sanasar

The nearest airport to Sanasar is Jammu Airport. It is around 120 km from Sanasar and is well connected with the rest of the country with frequent flights from the main cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur.

