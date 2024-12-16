GRAP stage 3 re-imposed in Delhi amid very poor air quality

NEW DELHI: GRAP-III restrictions has been reimposed in the entire National Capital Region amid “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM), the Centre’s pollution watchdog said on Monday.

The CAQM, responsible for protecting and improving the quality of air in NCR and adjoining areas, introduced a revised plan to combat winter pollution on December 13.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution based on the severity of air quality.

Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution, as air quality indices remain in the ‘very poor’ category, posing significant health risks to residents. The air quality is not expected to improve soon.

“Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the VERY POOR Category, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to impose Stage-III of the revised GRAP schedule issued on 13.12.2024 in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” the CAQM said.

Under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), stricter measures have been introduced to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar will shift to hybrid classes for students up to Class V during Stage III, allowing parents and students to opt for online learning where available.

Inter-state buses from NCR states–except electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles–will be barred from entering Delhi.

Resident welfare associations will now need to provide electric heaters for staff like sanitation workers and security personnel to curb the open burning of biomass or waste during winter.

Stage III measures have also been expanded. Persons with disabilities will be exempt from restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and nearby districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Delhi government must ban diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) with BS-IV or older standards, except those transporting essential goods, within city limits.

Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) of BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi will be restricted, a move previously limited to BS-III vehicles.(ANI)

Also Read: SC to hear today plea on air pollution in Delhi