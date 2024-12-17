“I was never involved in pornography”: Raj Kundra speaks out after 3 years of silence on controversy

MUMBAI: Businessman Raj Kundra, embroiled in a controversy over allegations of pornography production, broke his silence on the subject after three years in an interview with ANI.

Kundra, who had remained quiet amid intense media scrutiny, emphasized the importance of speaking out when his family was implicated in the controversy.

“Silence is bliss,” Kundra began, explaining why he had refrained from addressing the public allegations until now.

“But when it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I’m hiding something. And people should realize the truth,” he said.

Kundra firmly denied allegations that he was involved in any production of pornography. He clarified that he had provided technological services to his brother-law’s company that hosted an App that showcased bold but non-pornographical content in the UK.

“Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to with porn at all. When this allegation came to light, it was very hurtful. The reason the bail happened was because there were no facts or evidence to this. I know I have not done anything wrong. As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son’s name and we used to provide technology services. We provided technology services to my brother-in-law’s company Kenrin, in which he had launched an App running from the UK, it was bold for sure, it was made for the older audience, these were A-rated films but they were not pornographic at all…As far as my involvement is concerned, it is purely been a technology provider…Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra or worked in any of his movies, or has Raj Kundra ever produced any movie…Media says Raj Kundra is the kingpin of all 13 Apps, I am involved in the participation of software technology only and nothing wrong was being run in that App,” he said

Kundra, has consistently maintained his innocence. He expressed full confidence in the judicial process, having spent three years fighting for his discharge from the case.

“I have full faith in the judiciary,” Kundra stated, adding, “If I’m guilty, charge me; if I’m not, discharge me.”

Reflecting on the ordeal, Kundra recounted the 63 days he spent in detention following his arrest by the Mumbai police.

While he was held in a detention centre rather than a full-fledged jail, Kundra emphasized the emotional toll of being away from his family during this time. “Being away from my family and fighting in court was difficult,” he admitted. “But I am confident I will win this case because I know I didn’t do anything wrong. “

“After being kept in detention for 63 days, being granted bail would not have been possible if there was any truth to the matter. I thank the judiciary system for that. It restored my faith, a little,” he said, adding, “I am confident that I will win this case because I know I didn’t do anything wrong. But those 63 days, the damage to my reputation, and the allegations against my family will never be undone. The respect we lost will never come back. But I have to keep fighting, and I’m hoping that after all this, justice will be served and the truth will come out,” he added.

Kundra also claimed that it was a business rivalry that had escalated into a personal attack on him..

“Once, while I was in PC, someone came to me in the middle of the night and said, ‘Why did you get into a fight with him?’ That’s when I realized who had plotted this against me,” he claimed.

Kundra revealed that he had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), providing names of individuals he believed were behind the conspiracy to damage his reputation. Although he refrained from calling out the names publically he also expressed hope that those responsible would be held accountable.

“Karma will be served. Justice will be served,” he said.

Kundra is also facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged ongoing money laundering investigation. (ANI)

