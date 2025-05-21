“Grateful for India’s support to World Health Organisation”: WHO Chief Ghebreyesus

GENEVA: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva virtually from New Delhi on Tuesday, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed gratitude for India’s commitment and support to the WHO.

Sharing a post on X, Ghebreyesus wrote, “Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for joining us virtually at a historic #WHA78 when the Pandemic Accord was adopted. We are grateful for India’s commitment and support to @WHO.”

PM Modi, while addressing the World Health Assembly on Tuesday, highlighted India’s contributions to global health initiatives under the unifying theme of “One World for Health.”

PM Modi mentioned India’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world’s largest health insurance program, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment.

He outlined three cores for the future of a healthy world — inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration.

“The future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration. Inclusion is at the core of India’s health reforms. We run Ayushman Bharat – the world’s largest health insurance scheme. It covers 580 million people and provides free treatment. This program was recently extended to cover all Indians above 70 years,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi congratulated the WHO and member states on the successful negotiations of the INB Treaty, aimed at fighting future pandemics with greater cooperation.

“I congratulate the WHO and all Member States on the successful negotiations of the INB Treaty. It is a shared commitment to fight future pandemics with greater cooperation while building a healthy planet. Let us ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

Member States of the WHO unanimously adopted the world’s first Pandemic Agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly.

The agreement seeks to boost international coordination and ensure equitable access to life-saving tools during future pandemics, while reaffirming respect for national sovereignty in public health decisions.

In a press release on Tuesday, the WHO said, “Member States of the World Health Organisation (WHO) today formally adopted by consensus the world’s first Pandemic Agreement. The landmark decision by the 78th World Health Assembly culminates more than three years of intensive negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and driven by the goal of making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics.” (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Proud moment for nation’: JP Nadda after WHO awards India for eliminating trachoma