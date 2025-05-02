Health Benefits of Guava Fruit and Leaves

Geetha Patil & Sunil Kumar D

Guava fruit and leaves contain nutrients, including vitamin C and potassium that may help support your heart, digestion, and other body systems. Guavas are tropical trees and their fruits are oval or round with light green or yellow skin and contain edible seeds. Guava leaves are used in making an herbal tea and the leaf extract as a supplement.

The remarkable nutrient content gives guava fruit and leaves many health benefits.

Helps Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Some evidences suggest that Guava leaf tea help improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes or those at risk.

Boosts Heart Health

Many research studies have shown that the high levels of antioxidants and vitamins in guava leaves may help protect your heart from damage by free radicals. The higher levels of potassium and soluble fiber in guavas contribute to improved heart health. Moreover, guava leaf extract has been linked to lower blood pressure, a decrease in “bad” LDL cholesterol, and a rise in “good” HDL cholesterol . Since high blood pressure and high levels of LDL cholesterol are linked to higher risks of heart disease and stroke, taking guava leaf extract could lead to valuable benefits.

Helps Relieve Painful Symptoms of Menstruation

There is some evidence that guava leaf extract may reduce the pain intensity of menstrual cramps since many women experience dysmenorrhea — painful symptoms of menstruation, such as stomach cramps.

Benefit Your Digestive System

Guavas are an excellent source of dietary fiber. Therefore, eating more guavas may aid healthy bowel movements and prevent constipation. Additionally, guava leaf extract may benefit digestive health and reduces the intensity and duration of diarrhea. According to several studies the guava leaf extract is antimicrobial. This means that it can neutralize harmful microbes in your gut that can cause diarrhea.

Aids Weight Loss

It is said that Guavas are a weight-loss-friendly food because one guava fruit has only 37 calories and 12% of your recommended daily fiber intake. They can be used as a filling, low-calorie snack. At the same time, they are packed with vitamins and minerals — so you aren’t losing out on important nutrients. They help you feel full and aid weight loss.

Have an Anticancer Effect

Guava leaf extract has been shown to have an anticancer effect. Guava extract can prevent and even stop the growth of cancer cells. The high levels of powerful antioxidants that prevent free radicals from damaging cells, one of the main causes of cancer.

Helps Boost Your Immunity

Low levels of vitamin C are linked to an increased risk of infections and illness. However, Guavas are the richest food sources of vitamin C. In fact, one guava provides about double the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) for vitamin C. This is almost twice the amount you would get from eating an orange. Vitamin C plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system.

Vitamin C has been shown to reduce a cold’s duration and it helps kill off bad bacteria and viruses that can lead to infections. Remember, vitamin C can easily be flushed out of your body, it’s important to regularly get enough through your diet for protecting against illness and infections.

Eating Guavas Be Good for Your Skin

The wide range of vitamins and antioxidants packed into a guava may work wonders for your skin. Its antioxidants may protect your skin from damage, which can slow down its aging process, helping prevent wrinkles. Guava leaf extract may even help treat acne by killing acne-causing bacteria when applied directly to your skin.

Guavas are incredibly delicious and packed with nutrients, loaded with fiber, and an excellent addition to a healthy diet.

