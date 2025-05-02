Multi-faith prayer service for Pope Francis in Nevada

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: In a remarkable interfaith gesture, religious leaders belonging to seriously diverse faiths, gathered in Reno (Nevada) on April 22, and held special prayers in their respective traditions to commemorate and celebrate the life of Pope Francis and mourn his death. Pope Francis passed on April 21.

Organized by Unity Minister Toni King; it included prayers from Christian (various denominations), Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Native American, Pagan, etc., traditions; in Spanish, Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Persian, Paiute; in addition to English.

Besides Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, religious leaders prayed

Atheist thinker Anthony Shafton also shared his thoughts. World-renowned musician, Oscar Dallas Smith, delivered special meditative ragas on bansuri (ancient side-blown bamboo flute), evoking specific emotions in listeners.

Candle lighting ceremony was also held on the occasion. Other speakers included:

Patricia Y. Gallimore, President of Reno-Sparks chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; and Eugenio Bueno, Reno Police Department Lieutenant.

