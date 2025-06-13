Heatwave to continue in Himachal for three more days, relief likely from June 16: IMD

SHIMLA: Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-normal temperatures in several districts.

The department said on Thursday that the plains are likely to experience hot and dry winds, while mid- and higher hills will also witness elevated temperatures.

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the IMD centre in Shimla, daytime temperatures in the state’s plains are currently between 34°C and 40°C, which is 4-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

“Temperatures in the mid-hill regions are between 28°C and 34°C, while higher hill areas are recording 24°C to 32°C — about 3-4°C above the seasonal average,” Katiyar told ANI.

The official said that Una, Kangra, and Kullu districts have been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past four to five days, and this situation is expected to continue until June 15.

“Heatwave conditions will persist in these districts for the next two days. A significant drop in maximum temperatures is likely from June 16 onwards, which will provide some respite from the prevailing heat,” Katiyar added.

While heatwave alerts are currently in effect only for Una, Kangra and Kullu, other districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur will continue to experience hot and humid weather.

“These areas are not under heatwave alert, but temperatures will remain above normal, leading to discomfort,” the IMD official said.

The IMD said light rainfall and thunderstorm activity may be observed in Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi districts on June 13, 14 and 15.

“There is a possibility of isolated hailstorms in Mandi and Kullu during this period, accompanied by gusty winds,” Katiyar said. A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Himachal Pradesh from the night of June 16, which may lead to a shift in weather patterns across the state.

“Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activity is expected in mid and low hill areas from June 16 night onwards. This spell is likely to continue intermittently till June 20 or 21,” he added.

The southwest monsoon has reached parts of central India, and conditions are becoming favourable for its further advancement. Katihar said the normal date for monsoon onset in Himachal Pradesh is June 25, and this year it is expected to arrive on time or possibly one to two days earlier.

“We are continuously monitoring monsoon progression. A formal forecast for monsoon arrival in Himachal will be issued four to five days in advance,” he said. (ANI)

