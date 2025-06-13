“Met those injured in aftermath of tragic plane crash”: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad and stated that the entire nation is praying for their speedy recovery.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, including the lone survivor and assured them that we are with them and their families in this tough time. The entire nation is praying for their speedy recovery.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone person to miraculously survive the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which all the other 241 passengers died.

Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11 at the left window seat in the flight’s economy class section positioned right behind an emergency exit. There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the city earlier today, also met with others admitted in the same hospital, with injuries sustained after the Air India flight to London crashed, soon after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport, into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar nearby.

PM Modi inspected the plane crash site and took stock of the ground situation. He also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad.

He shared a picture from the meeting and wrote, “Chaired a review meeting at Ahmedabad Airport with top authorities.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied PM Modi during his visit.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash. (ANI)

