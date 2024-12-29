Himachal Pradesh: Cold wave grips Dharamshala, temperature dips below 0’C

DHARAMSHALA: An intense cold wave has gripped the North Indian hill town Dharamshala after recent rain and snow in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The minimum temperature has reached below 0 degrees Celsius in several parts of the region here.

Speaking to ANI, Krishna Gopal a resident said, ” “It’s very cold here from the last two days after rain and snow. Little problems for children. There are electricity cuts also. But it’s a sunny day, a big relief for us.”

Karam Singh, a resident said, “It has been raining here since yesterday. It’s good, we were waiting for it but very cold weather. It is problematic for old people and kids and they need special care. We are wearing many layers of warm clothes.”

Another resident Mohinder said, “This weather is good for crops and water but it is very cold here. Many people are not coming out.”

Earlier, on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh’s lower hills experienced light spells and moderate spells until midnight, while mid-hills are expected to continue with light rainfall and snowfall until Sunday morning.

The weather office predicted that the high hills of the state were expected to continue receiving many spells of moderate snowfall with few heavy spells till Sunday forenoon.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely at isolated places over NE-Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, northern parts of Mandi, Lahul-Spiti, Kinnaur and northern parts of Sirmaur districts till tomorrow morning, said India Meterological Department (IMD).

Severe cold day conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of the state during the next 12 hours. Fresh spells of cold waves, dense fog and ground front are very likely to start over lower hills/plains of the state from the morning of December 30. Shimla city and adjoining areas continue to experience intermittent light spells of precipitation till midnight today, IMD said.

Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have grappled with rainfall and snowfall, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life. The continuous downpour has melted the snow in Shimla and surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and creating a bone-chilling cold. The harsh weather conditions are not only affecting residents but also those who rely on daily wage work for their livelihood.

In Shimla city, the dipping mercury has made it exceedingly difficult for locals and workers to carry on with their routines. Among those most affected are daily labourers who brave the severe weather conditions to ensure essential services reach the public. (ANI)

