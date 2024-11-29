“Hindus are being subject to death,” British MP condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

LONDON: Bob Blackman, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East in the United Kingdom condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Blackman showed his concern by the attempt of a High Court in Bangladesh to ban ISKCON from the country.

In a post on X, he attached a video of himself speaking in the parliament and said, “Today, I condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das. I am also concerned by the attempt in their High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. Freedom of religion must be preserved globally.”

He said that Hindus in Bangladesh are now subject to death, with their spiritual leader being arrested and their houses being burnt. He added that the UK has a responsibility to look into the matter because they had enabled Bangladesh’s independence.

“Now, right now, Mr Speaker, the International Society of Krishna Consciousness, who run Bhaktaventa Manor in Elstree, the largest Hindu temple in this country, in Bangladesh, their spiritual leader is under arrest. Hindus across Bangladesh are being subject literally to death by their houses being burnt, their temples are being burnt. And there was an attempt today in the Bangladesh High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. This is a direct attack on Hindus. Now this is a threat from India now to take action. We have a responsibility because we enabled Bangladesh to be free and independent,” he said.

Blackman urged the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to provide an oral statement on the floor of the House to enable them to bring world’s attention to Bangladesh.

“Now whatever the change of government has been in Bangladesh it cannot be acceptable that religious minorities are persecuted in this way. So far we’ve only had a written statement from the FCDO so could the leader enable an oral statement on the floor of this house so we can bring to the world’s attention what is going on in Bangladesh,” he said.

Lucy Powell, Labour and Co-op MP for Manchester Central, echoed Blackman’s views and said that she would ask the Foreign Office to look into the Bangladesh situation.

“He is absolutely right to highlight these issues. We support freedom of religion, belief everywhere, and that includes in Bangladesh. And I will certainly ask the Foreign Office to look into whether they can come forward with a statement about what’s happening to Hindus in Bangladesh,” she said.

ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, “ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees.”

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, which denied his bail plea and remanded him in custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding his immediate release. (ANI)

