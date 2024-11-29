Sheikh Hasina calls for ‘immediate release’ of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

DHAKA: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Thursday condemned the ‘unjust’ arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, and demanded his ‘immediate release’.

Hasina also expressed concerns over the attacks against minorities and their places of worship and called for ensuring safety of religious freedom of all communities.

“A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release. Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and the homes of the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. The religious freedom and safety of all communities must be ensured,” Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

Hasina further accused the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of ‘harassing’ the leaders of her party, the Awami League.

“After killing countless leaders, activists of the Awami League, students, and members of the law enforcement agencies, the regime is now resorting to harassment through attacks, lawsuits, and arrests. I vehemently condemn and protest against these anarchic actions.” Hasina said.

Further speaking about the current situation in Bangladesh Shiekh Hasina said, “An advocate has been murdered in Chittagong, and I strongly condemn this heinous act. Those responsible for this murder must be identified and brought to justice without delay. This incident is a gross violation of human rights. The lawyer was performing his professional duties, and those who brutally killed him were terrorists. No matter who they are, they must face punishment.”

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

In another concerning development, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a “radical organization” engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media.

Sheikh Hasina further accused the interim government of Bangladesh of “unlawfully seizing the power” and condemend the “direct and indirect persecution” of ordinary people.

“The current regime, which unlawfully seized power, has demonstrated failure in every sector. It has failed to control the prices of essential commodities and to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives. I strongly condemn the direct and indirect persecution of ordinary people,” she said.

Earlier this year, students’ protests against the quota system in government jobs turned into a massive anti-government movement, forcing Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee from the country.

This was followed by the establishment of an interim government under Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Every minority should be protected,’ ISF leader condemns arrest of ISKCON priest in Bangladesh