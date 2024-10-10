“His legacy will continue to inspire us”: Tata Group on demise of Ratan Tata

NEW DELHI: Tata Group expressed deep sorrow as they announced the passing away of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, on Wednesday evening.

Tata, 86, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

In a post on X, Tata Group paid tributes to its former Chairman and said that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan. We, his brothers, sisters and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations,” the post mentioned.

In his tributes to the veteran industralist, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, highlighted Ratan Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society and said that his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” Chandrasekaran mentioned in his post.

He said that Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.

“From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed,” he added

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. (ANI)

