“Unexpected results, will go to EC with complaints”: Rahul Gandhi after Haryana election debacle

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the results of Haryana Assembly elections, “unexpected” and assured that complaints from various assembly constituencies would be brought to the Election Commission’s attention.

The Congress leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling India’s victory in the state a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect.

“My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – INDIA’s victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He further thanked the people of Haryana for their support and said that the party will continue its fight for social and economic justice.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attributed the BJP’s victory in Haryana State Assembly election for third consecutive time and thanked PM Narendra Modi for supporting the party.

“The credit to this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years which have benefitted poor, farmer, youth, women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM’s policies and people’s love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well… ” he said.

He further stated that the Congress party’s overconfidence stemming from exit poll predictions was proven wrong when the results took a surprising turn on Tuesday evening.

“Those who question EVM – I said 4 days back that all the surveys were in favour of Congress, they were trying to create an environment that – Congress is coming to power. But, I have said that we have worked so much in these 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi that the people will make us win…I have done my duty, my parliamentary board and the MLAs will elect their leaders and the order of the parliamentary board will be accepted by everyone. The observers will come and see what is to be done.” he said.

He further alleged that the AAP was a ‘corrupt party’, “AAP is a party that is stuck in the mud of corruption. They are ahead of Congress. AAP and Congress have an understanding – they fought on the issue of seat distribution, otherwise they were together in Lok Sabha elections. The people have understood that Congress is corrupt and AAP is more corrupt. If we say that Congress is more corrupt than AAP is corrupt – both are alike…”

The Congress in Haryana could not capitalise on the 10 years of anti-incumbency of the BJP government. The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats. (ANI)

