I said truth about RSS, will keep opposing Waqf Bill: Tauqeer Raza

NEW DELHI: Tauqeer Raza, an Islamic cleric and politician stuck to his guns on Thursday, regarding his provocative statement on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that he only stated the truth and the onus was now on the Right-wing outfit to clear the air.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Tauqeer Raza spoke on a range of issues including the stiff opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill and also explained why he thinks that the hatred against the Muslim community is worrisome for the nation.

A day ago, the UP-based cleric dubbed the RSS and other Right-wing groups VHP and Bajrang Dal as ‘terror outfits’ and demanded a ban on their operations.

The remarks earned him a huge backlash and demands were also raised for his arrest.

Below is the full interview.

IANS: You have demanded a ban on the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal? Why did you label them as terror outfits, isn’t it a ploy to instigate religious sentiments?

Tauqeer Raza: Today, the state of affairs in the country is worrisome. Peace has given way to violence and bad blood between people. After every few days, some flare-ups happen. There is a force behind all this and they are the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Whether it be any incident, pertaining from assault to lynching of minorities or cow vigilantism, a certain section of people are behind all this. Today, the hatred against the Muslim community is rising because of their polarising tactics.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, being the oldest body, serves as the nodal centre. It has allocated roles to various Right-wing outfits for furthering its communal agenda. It keeps itself aloof from direct involvement but remains the real brain behind all incidents of flare-ups and violence. I stand by my statement.

If I have spoken something wrong, the RSS must come forward and explain why it shouldn’t be blamed for stirring communal divide.

India has had a rich tradition of diversity, for ages. But, today the social and religious fabric of the country has been shredded because of the Sangh’s contentious and divisive agenda.

Unlike Muslim leaders and clerics, the RSS is sowing seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth and this will prove suicidal for the country. No one should be encouraged or persuaded to rise above the law and vitiate the country’s atmosphere.

The government deserves equal blame for letting loose these groups. However, the onus remains on the RSS to clear the air. It must come forward and inform people whether it has the backing of the government for promoting hatred, it must tell people that Bajrang Dal and VHP are not its offshoots.

The RSS talks about the country’s development and empowerment of all sections but its approach belies all its claims. It has a responsibility towards all sections. It’s time that it rises above its parochial agenda and doesn’t foment a Hindu-Muslim divide.

IANS: Your remarks on Right-wing outfits have created a furore in political circles, particularly the BJP. What would you say on this?

Tauqeer Raza: I only stated the truth. I just want to apprise the people as well as the government about growing intolerance and hatred against Muslims and how this is being fanned by some Right-wing outfits, who also enjoy patronage from those in power.

The government has turned a blind eye on the atrocities against minorities. It is not paying heed to incidents of violence against them. It is the duty of PM Modi to treat all citizens at par and not discriminate against any section as he is the Prime Minister of the whole nation and not just a particular community.

What does the government want to achieve by amending the Waqf Act? The Waqf Board is already operational across the country. The Centre could have sent instructions and directions to the Waqf Boards to streamline their operations, if it found them defunct and not up to the mark.

However, the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill shows the government’s clear intent to infringe upon the right of minorities. We won’t allow such intrusion in our rights, we will oppose it tooth and nail.

IANS: BJP leaders see your remarks on the RSS as inflammatory and provocative. Demands are being made for your arrest, for maintaining peace in the country. Your views?

Tauqeer Raza: It’s okay to arrest me if I have made any provocative statement. We have kept our youth under check and restraint. If they get out of control, the administration will struggle to contain them. Bajrang Dal and VHP are terrorist organisations, they are ruining the nation. They think that they are doing the right thing by hurting the interests of the Muslim community but in reality, they are harming the country’s future.

We are nation-loving citizens. Whoever works against the country or tries to derail its growth journey must be stopped. It pains us to see the country getting a bad name because of some fringe elements.

IANS: It is being said that those opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill are worried about control over land and losing their fiefdom and hence trying to stall it. What is your view?

Tauqeer Raza: Who says that the Waqf properties are under control of a few? It is the government which wants to usurp Muslim properties by enacting an amended Bill. They want to take control of Madrasas, mosques, dargahs and other Muslim properties and there is a motive behind it. We won’t allow this to happen.

IANS: You said that Muslim Ulemas will meet in Delhi to chart the next move on opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. What will be your strategy?

Tauqeer Raza: We don’t want the situation to escalate and snowball into something serious. But, there is a limit to our patience and tolerance. The government has mistaken our protest as weakness but it is not the case. There is a pent-up anger among the Muslim society, particularly the youngsters as they believe that it amounts to impinging on their religious beliefs. We have kept them under check but that is not the case on the other side. There is no one on the other side to guide their youth.

The minds of Hindu youth are being fed with dislike and hate for the minorities. If corrective steps are not taken, this would make a recipe for disaster.

IANS: The Yogi Adityanath administration is vacating the Nuzul land in UP? What is your view?

Tauqeer Raza: There is nothing wrong in vacating the illegal constructions at Nuzul land. Whoever has illegally captured the government-owned land, this must be freed up. I support the drive but the government must also be considerate about hapless and poor people and their resettlement. Also, there must not be any discrimination towards any community.