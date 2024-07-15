India commits to enhancing cooperation with Pacific partners: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, delivered a message of solidarity and cooperation during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fund four community development projects in the Marshall Islands.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Namaskar from Bharat,” Jaishankar began, adding, “It is my pleasure to deliver this message on the occasion of the signing of the MoU on annual grant in aid for the implementation of four community development projects in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.”

Acknowledging the recent successes of Marshall Islands, Jaishankar extended his congratulations for hosting the 10th Micronesian Games and for their participation in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations. “We celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga last month. I thank Excellency, President Doctor Hilda Hain, for presiding over the celebrations held in Majuro.”

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between India and Marshall Islands, Jaishankar highlighted the expansion of bilateral ties under the Forum of India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). “India and the Republic of Marshall Islands share a long history of friendly bilateral relations which has expanded over the years, including under the aegis of the Forum of India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).”

He then recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the Pacific islands during the third FIPIC summit. “The islands in the Pacific are not small islands but rather large ocean countries. We consider it our responsibility to support the Pacific islands in the quest for sustainable development.”

Speaking about the challenges faced by Pacific island nations, Jaishankar emphasised India’s commitment to addressing common issues such as climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation, and healthcare. “Climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation and healthcare are common challenges that we need to address together and India is privileged to be a partner of the Pacific Islands in that regard.”

“At the third FIPIC summit, Prime Minister Modi announced our concrete commitments to the Pacific islands. I am glad to witness the progress in achieving them,” Jaishankar noted, indicating India’s ongoing efforts to fulfill these commitments.

Turning to the specifics of the MoU signed that day, Jaishankar underscored its significance in advancing community development in Marshall Islands. “We are also working on the proposals regarding desalination units and dialysis machines for the Republic of Marshall Islands. We believe that today’s MoU will enable the implementation of four community development projects.”

“These would surely provide better infrastructure to the people of Marshall Islands,” he added, highlighting the potential benefits of the projects.

Jaishankar further outlined India’s priorities in its cooperation with Pacific island nations, stressing areas such as healthcare, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and capacity building. “Excellencies, India recognises the priorities and the needs of the Pacific island nations healthcare and related infrastructure, quality and affordable medicines, wellness and lifestyle centres of excellence, education and capacity building development of SME sector, renewable energy and clean water facilities. All these are some of the focus areas of our cooperation.”

Concluding his address, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Indo-Pacific partners. “India is always ready to do more with our Indo-Pacific partners.” (ANI)

